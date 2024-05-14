Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.62 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 163,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

