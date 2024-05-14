Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.78 ($46.00) and last traded at €42.68 ($45.89). 66,244 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.56 ($45.76).

Fuchs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.