Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in April

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.7 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of FJTNF remained flat at $13.29 during trading hours on Monday. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

