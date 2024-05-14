G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in April

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

G6 Materials Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.16. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 296.11% and a negative net margin of 148.42%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

