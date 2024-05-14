Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Featured Stories
