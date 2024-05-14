Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139,991.53

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $139,991.53 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,397.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00697819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00128156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00063164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00213259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00095638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

