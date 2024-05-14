GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
GT Gold Stock Up 13.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.
GT Gold Company Profile
GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GT Gold
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.