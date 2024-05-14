Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $42.52 on Tuesday, reaching $1,380.03. 1,941,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,905. The company has a market capitalization of $639.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,307.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $628.47 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

