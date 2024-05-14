Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 10,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £991,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Investment Fund
In other news, insider Patrick Grant purchased 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.98 ($62,798.27). Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
Featured Articles
