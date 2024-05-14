HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Up 11.8%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.95 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13). 1,804,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 310,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.41 ($0.12).

HeiQ Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Xaver Hangartner bought 73,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £6,603.12 ($8,293.29). 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

