Insider Buying: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Purchases 6,150 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Griffin bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 664,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,406.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telos Trading Up 5.7 %

TLS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 537,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,848 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 69.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 252,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

