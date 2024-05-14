Insider Selling: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) President Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 1,156,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,080. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

