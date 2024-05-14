Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$748,140.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00.

Frédéric Ruel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %

OR stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$23.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6161873 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.