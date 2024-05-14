Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 370 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total value of C$27,745.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$75.55. 608,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,390. The firm has a market cap of C$34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$78.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

