Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 59.5% in April

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 2.8 %
IMTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
About Integrated Media Technology
