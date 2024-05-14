International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the April 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

IP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at International Paper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

