iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 115,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 164,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEWJ. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 99,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.