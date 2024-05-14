iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 179,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,909. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

