iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,909. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

