iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.19% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $181,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after buying an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,832. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

