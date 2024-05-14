iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lessened by Cosner Financial Group LLC

Cosner Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.