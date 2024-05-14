iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,743,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. 1,444,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

