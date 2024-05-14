iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lowered by Cosner Financial Group LLC

Cosner Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,888 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,038,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 3,949,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

