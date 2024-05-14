JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 104 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.46. 1,058,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,784. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.92 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

