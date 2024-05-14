John D. Hildebrandt Sells 505 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 126,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.