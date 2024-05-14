JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 2,960,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,589. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

