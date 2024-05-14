KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $729.50

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $729.50 and last traded at $729.12, with a volume of 377991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $712.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.