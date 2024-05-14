KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 184,759 Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 184,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF comprises 6.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DCMB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 4,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

About Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

