KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMBD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $24.51.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

