KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after buying an additional 927,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 3,301,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,228. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

