KLR Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.1% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

