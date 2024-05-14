KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,526 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.3% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $6,568,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.31. 1,951,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,654. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

