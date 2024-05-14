KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 1,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

