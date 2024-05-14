Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCMKTS:LDSYF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 16,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 118,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Stock Performance
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Company Profile
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc manufactures and sells cannabis-infused strips. It offers CannaStrips, which are designed to provide patients with non-intrusive and non-smoking alternatives. The company also offers consulting services for its clients, including facility identification, nursery preparation, design and layout, equipment acquisition, and implementation, as well as permitting and licensing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Delivery Systems
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Delivery Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Delivery Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.