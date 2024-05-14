Mark F. Labay Sells 5,120 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVRI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,896. The company has a market cap of $639.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

