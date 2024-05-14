Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $8.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,642,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,635. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.33 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,501 shares of company stock worth $535,778,532. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

