MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,045,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,151,152. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

