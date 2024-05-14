MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,251 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,309. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

