MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,587. The firm has a market cap of $806.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

