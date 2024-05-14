MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

