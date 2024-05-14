MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.93. 499,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,822. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.90 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

