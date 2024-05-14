MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,201,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,884,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,720,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 202,806,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,718,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

