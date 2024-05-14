MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.73. 5,445,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

