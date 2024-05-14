MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 952,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,152,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

