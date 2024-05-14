MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,085 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,069 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,065 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,409. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.