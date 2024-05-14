MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 172,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,666. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.