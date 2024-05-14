MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.51% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 112,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,232. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $643.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

