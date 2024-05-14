MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.13. 24,402 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.