MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 928,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
