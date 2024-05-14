Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,924,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

